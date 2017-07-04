Liam Gallagher adds orchestra to ‘As You Were’ solo album tracks

Ex-Oasis singer is preparing his solo debut for an October release

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s added an orchestra to his upcoming solo album ‘As You Were’.

The former Oasis frontman is set to release his solo debut in October. Having previously described the album as being “finished”, Gallagher has now issued an update to state that he’s headed back into the studio to add touches to the LP.

Posting on Twitter, Liam said that he “had a lovely day” at London’s Air Studios on Monday (July 3) and that he had recorded orchestral parts for ‘For What It’s Worth’, ‘Paper Crown’ and ‘Greedy Soul’.

“The things I do for you,” he added. “As you were”. See that tweet beneath.

Liam will release his album a month before brother Noel is set to drop his next album with the High Flying Birds in November.

Today has also seen Liam say that he would rather “eat shit” than listen to U2. Gallagher had previously made headlines by accusing his brother Noel of “brown nosing” Bono and co after it was announced that the Gallagher brother would support U2 live.

After being asked by a fan if he was going to see U2 live and urged to “catch the support act”, Liam replied: “I’d rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were”. He later sent another tweet that simply read: “Toff rock”.