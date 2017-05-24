Liam Gallagher says he’s worked with Adele’s producer because ‘I can’t write those fucking big songs’

Ex-Oasis frontman has enlisted 'Hello' co-writer Greg Kurstin for work on his debut solo album

Liam Gallagher has discussed working with Adele‘s producer Greg Kurstin for his upcoming debut solo album.

The former Oasis frontman is expected to release his eagerly-anticipated record at some point this year. His album will be titled ‘As You Were’ and its first single will be called ‘Not For Sale’.

Speaking in a new interview with ES magazine, Gallagher admitted that he brought Kurstin on board partly because he himself is “limited” as a songwriter.

“It is what it is, mate. I didn’t write [Oasis hit] ‘Live Forever’ but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock ‘n’ roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan.”

“Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.”

As well as co-writing Adele’s ‘Hello’, Kurstin has also worked with the likes of Sia, Beck and Lily Allen. He is also reportedly working with Paul McCartney on the former Beatle’s next solo record.

Meanwhile, Skepta has responded to praise from Liam Gallagher. Liam had recently tweeted: “Man like Skepta keeping it real. Got to stand for something.”

Responding to the praise, Skepta said: “I feel like the Earth is a re-print of a re-print of a print of a re-print. There are people who take on different objectives and missions in life. When you grow older, there’s a a void – and right now I’m filling a space where a lot of old rock, grime, hip-hop, punk artists left a vacant space.”

He added: “We get it, and when we see people who get it, we know that they get it as well. I’m happy that I represent that.”