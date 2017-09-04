Liam Gallagher admits he almost quit music after Beady Eye split up

"I could’ve knocked music on the head".

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he came extremely close to quitting music after the demise of Beady Eye.

The former Oasis singer released two albums with the band, 2011’s ‘Different Gear, Still Speeding’, and 2013’s ‘BE’, before they decided to call it a day in 2014.

But as he gears up to release his first solo album next month, Liam admitted that the split of Beady Eye left him considering whether to stop music all together.

“When Beady Eye split up, I could’ve knocked music on the head. It was like, ‘Fuck it. I’ve got a lot of shit goin’ on in me head. I haven’t got a band. I can’t be arsed lookin’ for a new one'”, he told Huck Magazine.

“I had never done that. I joined The Rain, which were my mates, 20-something years ago. That turned into Oasis. Then Beady Eye was just sort of Oasis, so the thought of having to go lookin’ for bandmates filled me with dread.

“Do I really wanna be Liam Gallagher? Can I be arsed with the bullshit that goes with it? Maybe it’s time to walk away and not do anything. Then I got bored.”

Liam also opened up on how “boredom” proved to be the main factor behind his decision to record a solo album.

“Every day was just an absolute nightmare. I didn’t have anything to do. Being an early riser meant my day was done and dusted by nine o’clock in the morning”, he said.

His first solo album ‘As You Were’, is set for release on October 6 – and will be accompanied by a massive UK tour in December.