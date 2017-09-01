Liam Gallagher admits asking his mum about Noel, but calls him a ‘Tory boy corporate gobshite’

"I don’t like what he’s become; he doesn’t like what I’ve not become"

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he asks his mother about brother Noel, but slammed him as a ‘Tory boy’ and ‘corporate gobshite’ – once again dismissing the chances of an Oasis reunion.

The former bandmates are set to both release solo albums within a few weeks of each other – with Liam on record as saying that he’s ready to go ‘head to head’ with Noel. And, judging by a new interview with Huck Magazine, it doesn’t look like they’ll be burying the hatchet any time soon.

Speaking of his relationship with his mother, Liam said: “I ring her every single day; twice, three times a day. And every now and again I will go, ‘Have you heard from the little fella [Noel]’? She’ll say yeah and I’ll go, ‘Is he walkin’ yet?’ She’ll go, ‘Stop it’.

“I think he rang the other day asking when my album is out. He’s a bit nosey about what I’m doing. He’ll come across in the press like he doesn’t even know I exist. But deep down, the guy has got the jitters, man. He’s rattled.”

With their mother ‘not happy at all’ about their ongoing feud, Liam elaborated on the current state of their fractured relationship.

“He doesn’t like me; I don’t like him,” said Liam. “I don’t like his mates; he doesn’t like my mates. I don’t like what he’s become; he doesn’t like what I’ve not become. It’s not happening in our world at the moment.

“Oasis ain’t gettin’ back together. He’s taken a left turn and I’m still taking the path we were meant to go down. As far as I’m concerned, he’s turned into a corporate gobshite. I don’t know if I could be in a band with him and I’m sure he wouldn’t want to be in one with me either.”

Gallagher also went on to sat that there are far too many differences between them in attitude and style for a reunion to work.

“He knows there’d be shade over him. He knows he’d stand out like a sore fucking thumb because I am absolutely keeping it one hundred per cent real. He’d just look like some fucking Tory boy next to me.

“Getting Oasis back together now would only be for the money; it wouldn’t be for love. And as far as I’m concerned, it meant more than just getting a cheque. I don’t need the money and I’m sure he doesn’t either, so it stays put until we both come to an agreement that we like each other. At the moment we fucking do not get on.”

With Noel currently teasing fans with new material ahead of releasing his new album with The High Flying Birds in November, Liam will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

Liam also recently announced a huge UK and Ireland arena tour – and told fans that “every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the setlist“.