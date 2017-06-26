40 bottles of vodka were requested for their reunion...

Liam Gallagher and Johnny Depp reportedly met up at Glastonbury after not seeing each other for over a decade and held a party that has been described as ‘carnage’.

The former Oasis star played the Other Stage on Saturday afternoon – and Depp was said to be present on the side of stage after he launched the festival’s Cinemageddon area on Thursday evening, where he came under fire for controversial comments about Donald Trump.

According to The Mirror, they then took the party to a luxury teepee – where 40 bottles of vodka, five magnums of champagne and 10 cases of beer had been specially requested for Liam, Johnny, and their close friends and family.

A source said: “Liam and Johnny used to hang out in the 90s. They are two of the biggest hellraisers of their time and they’ve always had a laugh, it was always going to be a wild reunion.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking before the party, a friend of Liam’s added: “It’s going to be carnage. Festival organisers have said the last coaches will leave at 11pm, but Liam and his crew want to party.”

Liam delivered his first solo set on the Other Stage on Saturday – but it seemed like the attentions of one festival goer were firmly elsewhere.

During the set, Liam also paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack and the Grenfell Tower fire – delivering an acoustic rendition of Don’t Look Back In Anger in their honour.