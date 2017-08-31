Liam Gallagher announces massive UK and Ireland arena tour

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a massive UK and Ireland arena tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Following his intimate run of launch shows and huge festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds 2017, the former Oasis frontman will now play his biggest solo headline gigs to date – taking in massive venues including Manchester Arena and London’s Alexandra Palace.

As well as tracks from his upcoming solo album ‘As You Were’ (which will see him go ‘head to head’ with brother Noel), Gallagher has also been playing a number of Oasis classics during his shows – recently including ‘Wonderwall’.

“[I only sing Oasis songs] when I’m rehearsing it, or if it comes on in a pub or in the car,” Gallagher told NME. “Turn it up, man.”

He added: “Every one I’m doing, I’m doing because I like singing it.”

Gallagher revealed that he’d definitely be performing ‘Rock ’N’ Roll Star’ and ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’. Speaking of the latter, he said he’d be playing “all seven minutes of it. I’m not doing it for the ‘Be Here Now’ anniversary. I couldn’t give a f**k.”

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates are:

October

30 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

December

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena

Tickets on sale

There will be a 48-hour ticket pre-sale via Ticketmaster from 10am on Wednesday September 6 for fans who pre-order the album, before tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday September 6 and will be available here.

After discussing the impending album rivalry with brother Noel, Liam will release his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6.