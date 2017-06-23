Liam Gallagher announces North American tour

He'll play nine shows in the US and Canada in November.

Liam Gallagher has revealed details of his first North American solo tour.

The former Oasis frontman is due to play his first ever North American solo show in August, at a festival in Canada.

Now he has announced nine headline dates in the US and Canada for November, around a month after he releases debut solo album ‘As You Were’. Check out the full tour dates below.

13 November – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

18 November – Denver, CO – Gothic

20 November – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

21 November – Chicago, IL – The Riviera

23 November – Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

25 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues

27 November – New York, NY – Terminal 5

29 November – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

30 November – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

In the last 24 hours, Gallagher has also shared his album’s artwork, and confirmed its release date and collaborators.

Liam’s album will arrive a month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in an interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fucking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”

Meanwhile, bookies have announced 12/1 odds that Liam and Noel will reunite at Glastonbury this weekend. Liam is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon, while Noel is due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Liam Gallagher played his first solo gigs in late May and early June. He also performed two Oasis classics and his single ‘Wall Of Glass’ at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.