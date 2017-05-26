Liam Gallagher announces UK tour

Get ready for 'As You Were'

Liam Gallagher has announced details of his first ever UK solo tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman appears on the cover of this week’s NME for one of his first in-depth interviews since going solo. Now, he’s revealed that his album ‘As You Were’ will be released in October, and that fans can pre-order his first solo track ‘Wall Of Glass‘.

To kick off going it alone, he’ll be playing a run of shows kicking off next week – with all profits from the opening homecoming show going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, in the wake of this week’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

“I never looked after it in the old days,” Gallagher told NME about looking ahead to his tour. “You’ve just got to be good when it comes to gigging, go easy on the cigs and alcohol. But it can’t all be no fun – I wouldn’t do it if it was. I’m not Aled Jones. It can’t be all work and no f**king play. You’ve just got to pick your moments to let loose.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Asked if he’ll be playing Oasis songs, Gallagher replied: “Straight away. Some at the beginning, some in the middle and some at the end.”

Liam Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands