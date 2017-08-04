"I'm gutted".

Liam Gallagher has apologised to fans after vocal problems caused him to end his Lollapalooza set after only 20 minutes.

The singer walked off stage in Chicago after only three songs – having opened with Oasis hits ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, before airing new solo tracks ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’.

Posting on Twitter almost immediately afterwards, he explained that he cut the hour long set short because his voice was “fucked”.

“Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which f**ked my voice. I’m gutted LG”, he wrote.

Footage of the moment shows the former Oasis singer walking off stage halfway through ‘Greedy Soul’, while his band continue to play the track in his absence.

After the unexpected exit, fans in the crowd were reportedly heard shouting “Fuck you Liam” as they waited for his return.

Another fan was seen holding an “I love you Noel” banner, and joked that it was the real reason for his departure.

Meanwhile, Liam recently opened up on his solo career as he gears up to release his first album – and admitted that the split of both Oasis and Beady Eye had inspired him to come back stronger and ‘not let the critics win’.

He said: “I’m fucking glad I’m back, mate,” he told GQ, “because I know for a fact they’re sitting there – and you say they might be happy – but they’re sitting there going, ‘Fuck me, mate. He’s come again, man. Two divorces, fucking illegitimate kids, fucking two failed bands behind him, three bad haircuts and he’s still fucking coming’.