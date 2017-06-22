Liam Gallagher reveals artwork for debut solo album ‘As You Were’

Former Oasis frontman will release his record this October

Liam Gallagher has unveiled the artwork for his debut solo album. Scroll below to see.

The former Oasis frontman is set to release his first lone effort ‘As You Were’ in October. He’s already preceded the LP with lead single ‘Wall Of Glass’.

Now Gallagher has posted the album’s front cover to Twitter, depicting a portrait of the singer. See below.

Gallagher has also confirmed that his album will be available to pre-order from midnight tonight (June 23).

Liam’s solo album will arrive month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in a new interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fuckking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”

Meanwhile, bookies have announced 12/1 odds that Liam and Noel would reunite at Glastonbury 2017. Liam is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon whereas his brother is also due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Watch a NME interview with Liam Gallagher above.