Liam Gallagher congratulates himself after solo album ‘As You Were’ reaches number one

Gallagher has topped this week's UK Albums Chart

Liam Gallagher has responded to news that he has reached number one in the UK with his debut solo album ‘As You Were’.

The former Oasis frontman released his first solo LP last week (October 6). It’s Gallagher’s first musical output since Beady Eye‘s ‘BE’ in 2013.

The Official Charts Company reports that Gallagher has topped this week’s UK Albums Chart with combined sales of 103,000, 91% of which coming through physical purchases and digital downloads. ‘As You Were’ was also the most streamed album of the week.

It makes Liam’s solo debut the third fastest-selling of 2017 behind Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ and Rag’n’Bone Man’s ‘Human’.

Reacting to the news online, Liam took to Twitter to congratulate fans, as well as himself, for “making it happen”.

“It’s official,” he said. “Rock n Roll is No1”. See his tweet in full below.

Watch Gallagher react to the news in the video beneath:

Upon first hearing Gallagher’s new album, Liam fans hailed his solo record as a “modern day classic”.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s not a fan of Queen.

Speaking in a new interview conducted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Liam explained: “I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they’ve got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y.”

He added: “Listen, they’re a top band and obviously they’ve got great songs, but I dunno, man. Brian May’s guitar sound sounds like he’s got it clogged in his ass.”