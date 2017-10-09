Liam Gallagher solo album ‘As You Were’ outselling rest of the top 20 combined

'As You Were' is the highest-selling UK number one album since Ed Sheeran’s '÷'

Liam Gallagher‘s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is currently outselling the rest of the top 20 combined in the UK albums chart.

The former Oasis frontman released his first solo LP last Friday (October 6). It’s Gallagher’s first musical output since Beady Eye‘s ‘BE’ in 2013.

The Official Charts’ midweek update confirms that Liam is currently at top spot, so far shifting 79,000 combined units through streaming and physical sales. It means that ‘As You Were’ is the highest-selling UK number one album by the midweek stage since Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’.

The rest of the midweek top five is completed by four other new entries, with Giggs at number two, The Darkness at three, A-Ha fourth and Marilyn Manson at number five.

Upon first hearing Gallagher’s new album, Liam fans have been hailing his solo record as a “modern day classic”.

Earlier today (October 9), Liam Gallagher paid tribute to John Lennon on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Meanwhile, Liam and brother Noel Gallagher have come to more blows in the press. Over the weekend, Noel said that Liam ‘needs to see a psychiatrist‘, before he hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.