Liam Gallagher thought A$AP Rocky’s name was ‘WhatsApp Ricky’

Ex-Oasis singer says his kids are fans of the US rapper

Liam Gallagher mistakenly referred to A$AP Rocky as ‘WhatsApp Ricky’ during a recent interview.

The former Oasis frontman appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ. In the feature, Liam discussed his kids’ music tastes.

“My kids fucking love grime music,” he said. “Stormzy, Skepta – he seems pretty mad. I like him.”

Gallagher continued: “They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth.”

When the journalist corrected him and asked if he meant A$AP Rocky, Liam replied: “Oh yeah, that’s the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That’s a better fucking name anyway.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam Gallagher said that he wouldn’t do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ because James Corden is a “knobhead”.

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.

Liam recently apologised to fans after vocal problems caused him to end his Lollapalooza set after only 20 minutes.

The singer walked off stage in Chicago after only three songs – having opened with Oasis hits ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, before airing new solo tracks ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’.

Posting on Twitter almost immediately afterwards, he explained that he cut the hour long set short because his voice was “fucked”.

“Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which fucked my voice. I’m gutted LG”, he wrote.