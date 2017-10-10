Watch Liam Gallagher explain the lengths he goes to in order to avoid Oasis fans

Gallagher recently stopped by Beats 1 for an interview with Julie Adenuga

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he gets up early in the morning to avoid being hassled by Oasis fans.

Gallagher released his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ last week and it’s currently on course to reach number one in the UK charts this week.

Marking the release, Gallagher recently stopped by the Beats 1 studio for an interview with Julie Adenuga. During the chat, he discussed the lengths he goes to in order to avoid answering questions from fans of his former Britpop band while out jogging.

“I get up at five, about half five every morning. I’m an early bird,” Liam explained. “‘Cause otherwise if I don’t go out running in the morning, loads of people are going, ‘When are you and Oasis getting back together?’, ‘How’s your brother?’. It’s like I’m doing a fucking press-up here, mate. Trying to touch me toes. You know what I mean? ‘Stop slagging your brother off’.”

“If you get out early there’s no one about,” he added. “Them Oasis fans don’t get up until about three in the afternoon.”

Watch in the clip below:

You can see Liam Gallagher’s full Beats 1 interview beneath:

Liam has also shared his verdict on brother Noel’s new single ‘Holy Mountain’.

Liam and Noel came to further blows in the press at the weekend when Noel said that Liam “needs to see a psychiatrist”, before Liam hit back, claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.

Meanwhile, Noel’s new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on November 24.