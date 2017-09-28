Liam Gallagher reveals what he would do if he went bald
Ex-Oasis frontman says he would wear a wig
Liam Gallagher has said that he would wear a wig if he ever went bald, adding: “no one wants to see bald rock stars”.
The former Oasis frontman releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6. Earlier today (September 28), he unveiled a live video for his latest single ‘Greedy Soul’.
Speaking to The Big Issue (out October 2), Gallagher said: “No one wants to see bald rock stars, man. If I ever go bald, I’ll be getting a wig. Fucking too right, without a doubt. There’s no shame in that. What would you do? I wouldn’t suffer in silence. I’d definitely go for it.”
Gallagher went on to name his “hair hero” as “Keith Richards circa 1968”. Liam explained: “He’s got the Elvis thing going and it’s really long down [the neck]. That’s the perfect haircut. And I had it a couple of months ago. But last week I just thought, ‘I’m a bit fucking bored here, I’ll go to the barbers’. And I asked him, ‘do you have any clippers?’ He went ‘yeah,’ so I said, ‘just take it off’.”
“By the time I do the UK tour I might have a fucking perm,” he added. “A Marc Bolan vibe. Who knows man, that’s the beauty of life.”
You can see Liam Gallagher’s UK live dates in full below:
October
30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena
November
1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
December
3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 – London, Alexandra Palace
10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 – Birmingham, Arena
13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Brighton, Centre
16 – Manchester, Arena