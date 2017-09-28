Liam Gallagher reveals what he would do if he went bald

Ex-Oasis frontman says he would wear a wig

Liam Gallagher has said that he would wear a wig if he ever went bald, adding: “no one wants to see bald rock stars”.

The former Oasis frontman releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6. Earlier today (September 28), he unveiled a live video for his latest single ‘Greedy Soul’.

Speaking to The Big Issue (out October 2), Gallagher said: “No one wants to see bald rock stars, man. If I ever go bald, I’ll be getting a wig. Fucking too right, without a doubt. There’s no shame in that. What would you do? I wouldn’t suffer in silence. I’d definitely go for it.”

Gallagher went on to name his “hair hero” as “Keith Richards circa 1968”. Liam explained: “He’s got the Elvis thing going and it’s really long down [the neck]. That’s the perfect haircut. And I had it a couple of months ago. But last week I just thought, ‘I’m a bit fucking bored here, I’ll go to the barbers’. And I asked him, ‘do you have any clippers?’ He went ‘yeah,’ so I said, ‘just take it off’.”

“By the time I do the UK tour I might have a fucking perm,” he added. “A Marc Bolan vibe. Who knows man, that’s the beauty of life.”

You can see Liam Gallagher’s UK live dates in full below:

October

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena