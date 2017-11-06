Liam Gallagher announces Irish shows for 2018

Ex-Oasis frontman plots Dublin and Belfast gigs for next summer

Liam Gallagher has scheduled two shows next summer in Dublin and Belfast.

The former Oasis frontman is set to tour the UK next month (December) and also recently unveiled plans for a massive London show at Finsbury Park next June.

Gallagher has now confirmed massive shows in Belfast and Dublin. He’ll play a gig at Malahide Castle in Dublin on June 15 before headlining Belsonic at Ormeau Park in Belfast the following day.

See Liam Gallagher’s full UK and Ireland tour schedule below:

Sun December 3 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Mon December 4 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Wed December 6 2017 – PLYMOUTH Plymouth Pavilions

Thu December 7 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sun December 10 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tue December 12 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena Birmingham

Wed December 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Fri December 15 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Sat December 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Fri June 15 2018 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Sat June 16 2018 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Fri June 29 2018 – LONDON Finsbury Park

Meanwhile, Liam has denied becoming firm drinking buddies with Shane MacGowan, after it was claimed that the pair regularly meet for boozy sessions at a pub in North London.

“I’ve never met Shane Macgowan in my life let alone had a drink with him as you were LG x”, Liam wrote on Twitter.