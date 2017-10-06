Liam Gallagher has a brilliant story about the last time he saw Paul McCartney

He got confused as to whether he was being offered a cocktail or a pizza

Liam Gallagher has hailed Sir Paul McCartney as ‘an absolute dream’ – sharing a tale of confusion from when the pair last met.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman had previously said that he preferred John Lennon to McCartney, comparing him to his brother Noel for being ‘too nice‘. Now speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature to launch his acclaimed debut solo album ‘As You Were‘, Gallagher had nothing but fond memories of the legendary Beatle.

“I’ve met him a few times he’s been absolutely a dream,” Gallagher told NME. “The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, ‘Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down’. I sit down and he goes, ‘Do you like margaritas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night’.

“He said, ‘They’re fuckin’ drinks, you stupid prick’. I thought he was offering me a pizza.”

“John Lennon means everything to me,” Gallagher told NME back in 2012. “I wouldn’t say he’s a better songwriter than McCartney, I’d say they’re both different but great. But I like Lennon’s stuff more because it’s a bit more beautiful, and it’s more mad.”

He added: “McCartney’s like Noel – he’s too nice. Lennon was twisted and I like that kinda shit. His voice is the main thing I love. I like his speaking voice! That’s pretty fucking mega. But his voice when he sings is the one. Political voice? Don’t give a shit, couldn’t care less about politics. But everything else – his singing voice, his songs, and his words – means the world to me.”

Today also saw Gallagher announce the support acts for his upcoming UK arena tour.

‘As You Were’ by Liam Gallagher is out now.