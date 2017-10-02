Liam Gallagher calls George Michael a “modern-day Elvis” in new film trailer

Liam is a talking head on the upcoming Channel 4 documentary film 'George Michael: Freedom'.

Channel 4 has shared a new trailer for its upcoming documentary film, George Michael: Freedom.

Co-directed by the late singer-songwriter with his manager David Austin, the film is George Michael‘s final work. It tells the story of his entire career, focusing on the tumultuous early ’90s period when he released his ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ album, took his record label Sony Music to court, and lost his lover Anselmo Feleppa to AIDS.

The film features ‘talking heads’-style contributions from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Mary J.Blige, Nile Rodgers, Tony Bennett, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, and more.

In the new trailer, Gallagher brands Michael a “modern-day Elvis”. Watch below.

George Michael: Freedom is due to premiere on Channel 4 later this month at a date to be confirmed.

The first posthumous George Michael single was released last month (September). Titled ‘Fantasy’, it’s a reworked version of an early ’90s deep cut featuring prominent guitar work from Nile Rodgers.

Michael had asked Rodgers to rework the track when he was assembling the reissue of his ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ album, which after being delayed several times, is now due to be released on October 22.

Michael passed away on Christmas Day, 2016 at the age of 53. Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the British pop icon on Twitter shortly afterwards, and also took down a follower who tried to mock the late singer.