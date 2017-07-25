Liam Gallagher says he apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for insulting him over the years

The musician previously compared the frontman to a geography teacher, a vicar and a plant pot, among other things

Liam Gallagher has said he apologised to Coldplay‘s Chris Martin when they performed together at One Love Manchester for insulting them over the years.

The singer teamed up with the band’s frontman to perform ‘Live Forever’ at the event, which was organised by Ariana Grande after the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena in May.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Gallagher revealed that he apologised for those remarks and more backstage at the charity gig. “I got in the dressing room and said ‘I apologise for everything I said before, I was being a dickhead.’

“[Martin] went: ‘Nah, nah, nah, we fucking love it. So I’ve got a pass.”

Over the years, Gallagher has said many unfavourable things about the band, particularly about frontman Chris Martin. Speaking to NME in 2006, he said: “Chris Martin looks like a geography teacher. What’s all that with writing messages about Free Trade? If he wants to write things down I’ll give him a pen and a pad of paper. Bunch of students.”

Last year, he added: “I’m sure he does put on a good gig, Chris Martin, the amount of money he gets paid. He looks like he’s in The Tweenies though. The whole band look beyond shit. Have they not seen any photos of The Rolling Stones? Probably not.”

Following One Love Manchester, Gallagher shared his new opinion of Coldplay, saying: “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘Fucking hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.’”

Asked by a Dutch radio station if he’s worried about being linked to the band following their Manchester duet, he replied: “I don’t mind. Listen, man. They’re all right man. Chris is cool.”

The former Oasis frontman also discussed the possibility of an Oasis reunion, saying he doesn’t care if the band gets back together.

“Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it,” he said. “We’ve got to start becoming brothers and friends again. It don’t matter how many noughts you put on [a cheque].”

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo album, ‘As You Were‘, which will come out on October 6.