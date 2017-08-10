Liam Gallagher claims that Noel doesn’t even like U2

Noel recently supported Bono and band on tour

Liam Gallagher has accused brother Noel of pretending to like U2.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The former Oasis frontman has repeatedly hit out at Bono and band in recent months after it was announced that Noel would be supporting the group on tour.

Liam has accused Noel of ‘brown-nosing’ U2, saying he’d rather ‘eat shit’ than listen to them, and calling them as a ‘naff band’ that were ‘full of shit‘.

The Britpop star has now claimed that he had never heard his brother speak about the band in the past.

Liam told Noisey: “He doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going. For a geezer who bangs on about how his favourite band is U2? I was in a band with that kid for 20 fuckin’ years. And in those 20 years we had a party every fuckin’ night after pretty much every gig and we had tunes on. I never heard him play one fuckin’ U2 song. And believe you me, I was there at the beginning and the fuckin’ end.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“He’s full of fuckin’ shit, mate,” Liam added. “I’m just here to fuckin’ shine a light on the fuckin’ fakes, man. And he’s one of them.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Liam described Noel as a “working class traitor”.

“Oh fuckin’ hell. He’s like a fuckin’ stalker him, man. “Quick! Grab me a famous person!” Fuckin’ cringe, man. Bradley fuckin’ Cooper and shit like that? Fuckin’ sit down, mate. Working class traitor. Go on.”

Later in the interview, Liam accused his brother of “stitching him up” when Oasis split.

“Listen, he’s got his issues and I’ve got my issues,” Liam said. “He don’t like me, I don’t like him. Blah blah fuckin’ blah. He stitched me up with Oasis. I was the one left to carry the fuckin’ blame, and that’s it. He went, ‘Fuck this, I want a solo career.’ He fuckin’ set a few booby traps and I got fuckin’ collared with it. So as far as I’m concerned, you can fuck off. He didn’t just end it because we were in Paris and we had a ding-dong. You stitched me up and you can fuck off, you c*nt. I’m your fuckin’ brother.”

Liam added: “People go, ‘Oh you’re jealous.’ I’m not. I’m living in the fuckin’ real world. I’ve got my kids, I’ve got my rock’n’roll, I’ve got my vibe. You’ve got Bradley Cooper, you c*nt.”