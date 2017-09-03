Liam Gallagher claims Noel had ‘meetings’ with Johnny Marr and Paul Weller as he ‘planned’ Oasis’ split

'It pisses me off because I was, and still am, Oasis through and through'

Liam Gallagher has repeated claims that Noel ‘planned’ to split up Oasis – adding that his brother had ‘meetings’ with Paul Weller and Johnny Marr before the band’s demise.

The Britpop legends split after Noel Gallagher ‘quit’ the band in 2009 – citing an ‘altercation’ in Paris as the reason. Liam has previously claimed that Noel ‘planned’ it all along so that he could launch a solo career, and has now again spoken out to further distance himself from being responsible for the end of Oasis.

“It pisses me off because I was, and still am, Oasis through and through,” Liam told Huck Magazine. “The way the band ended was very planned out. Don’t believe for one minute that it just happened like that [following a fight before a gig in Paris].

“Ignition [the band’s management] and Noel Gallagher thought, ‘How the fuck do we get out of this one so we can go solo without causing an uproar? We’ll blame knob-head over there who’s having too much to drink’.”

Asked if he feels like he ‘walked into’ Noel’s plan, Liam replied: “Without a fucking doubt, mate. They knew what they were doing. Our Kid having little meetings with Paul Weller. ‘How did you get out of The Jam?’ And with Johnny Marr. ‘How did you get out of one of the biggest bands in the country?’ It was all marked out and dickhead here walked right into it, which is fine. There’s no time limit on the truth coming out. People are clocking it now anyway.”

Liam added: “I certainly didn’t ruin Oasis. I fucking love Oasis. Why would I want to split it up? It proper fuckin’ riles me, that. But real Oasis fans haven’t picked sides. They’re just like, ‘Fuckin’ hell, them two.’.”

Liam also admitted to asking their mother about Noel, but further dismissed the likelihood of an Oasis reunion by slamming his brother as a ‘Tory boy corporate gobshite’.

With Noel currently teasing fans with new material ahead of releasing his new album with The High Flying Birds in November, Liam will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

Liam also recently announced a huge UK and Ireland arena tour – and told fans that “every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the setlist“.