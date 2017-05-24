Liam Gallagher compares Noel to Robbie Williams

Former Oasis frontman says he doesn't regret any comments he's made about his brother

Liam Gallagher has compared brother Noel to Robbie Williams in a new interview.

There has been bad blood between the two Oasis siblings for some time, with Liam recently comparing Noel to Hitler and calling him a ‘little toad’. Liam has also said that Noel is the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion from happening.

Speaking recently to Evening Standard‘s ES magazine, Gallagher was asked whether he regrets any of the comments about Noel. He replied: “No. Not at fucking all. I think he’s had it easy off me. It’s only sticks and stones, they won’t break his bones. Wait till I bump into the cunt. Everything I say is the fucking truth. I’ve not even dug that deep yet.”

Liam went on to add: “I don’t know what world he lives in, and I wouldn’t want to live in it, believe you me, because it seems very bland, naff and contrived and just… What? He’s like the new Robbie Williams or something. It’s fucking weird.”

Liam is expected to release his eagerly-anticipated debut solo album at some point this year. His album will be titled ‘As You Were’ and its first single will be called ‘Not For Sale’.

He told ES of his current plans: “The main thing is getting a record done, getting back touring and doing what I do: singing and moving people, rather than sitting at home doing nothing, spouting off on Twitter.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam revealed that he’s worked with Adele’s producer Greg Kurstin on his album.

Gallagher explained why: “Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.”