"He doesn't give a fuck."

Liam Gallagher has criticised his brother Noel’s performance at the We Are Manchester benefit concert last night.

Taking to Twitter, Liam questioned the sincerity of his brother’s words and performance at the concert last night, held to raise money for a new permanent memorial in honour of the victims.

“NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain’t buying that he doesn’t give a fuck,” he wrote. The musician also suggested that Noel would have been more forthcoming with his support had the attack occurred in Edinburgh, and that the performance was a “PR stunt”. See the tweets below:

The criticism comes after Liam performed at the One Love Manchester gig that was held in support of victims and families of the terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena back in May. Noel was notably absent from the gig due to family commitments outside the UK, to which Liam reacted by calling him a “sad fuck”.

However, fans have expressed a mixed reaction to Liam’s criticism of Noel last night, with some suggesting that he is trying to “claim bragging rights” over support for the city.

Last week, Liam Gallagher released tickets for his UK and Ireland tour, sending fans into a mad rush to get hold of a place in the queue. The dates appeared to sell out in minutes.