Liam Gallagher reveals Dave Grohl asked him to join Foo Fighters on stage at Glastonbury

The Manchester musician was backstage before the band took to the Pyramid Stage last month

Liam Gallagher has revealed that Dave Grohl asked him to join Foo Fighters on stage during their Glastonbury headline set last month.

The Manchester icon was hanging out backstage with the band before they took to the Pyramid Stage on the festival’s Saturday night, as reported in NME‘s behind-the-scenes interview with the American rock giants.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe earlier today (July 25), Gallagher said Grohl had extended an invite to join them during their performance. “He asked me to come on and do a song,” Gallagher said. “I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”

Gallagher is due to play CalJam festival in San Bernadino, California on October 7. The one-day event was organised by Foo Fighters and will be headlined by the band.

Asked by Lowe if he might do something with the group there, he replied: “I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do ‘Range Rover Bitch’ that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That’s the tune.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gallagher discussed an Oasis reunion, saying: “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.” He also accused his brother Noel of playing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton” and revealed he had apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for all the disparaging comments he had made about him in the past.