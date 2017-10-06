David Hasselhoff responds to Liam Gallagher using him to insult Noel

Gallagher and Hasselhoff appear to be full-on beefing now

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has criticised Liam Gallagher, responding to the ex-Oasis frontman recently referencing him in an insult aimed towards his brother Noel.

Liam's debut solo album 'As You Were' is out today (October 6).

Speaking to Radio X recently, Liam said of his brother Noel’s “psychedelic” new album: “If you’re going to do psychedelic music, at least take mushrooms. I hate the kind of people that sit there and read a book about how to make psychedelic music. Take mushrooms, start dribbling and see what happens.”

Picking up an advert for Hasselhoff’s new cruise, Liam remarked: “He’s more psychedelic than our kid… an enhanced experience with David Hasselhoff.” The latter comment was a dig at Noel’s ‘Enhanced Experience’ VIP packages offered as part of his upcoming tour.

Responding in a now-deleted tweet, Hasselhoff himself wrote: “@liamgallagher Why trash your brother @NoelGallagher of all people & then include me? If Oasis had done a cruise I would have gone ALL the best”.

Liam has not yet replied to Hasselhoff’s comments.

Noel’s upcoming album with the High Flying Birds ‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on November 24.