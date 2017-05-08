Liam Gallagher says debut solo single is ‘coming’ and that he faces no ‘competition’ from Gorillaz

Former Oasis man denies that Damon Albarn's project pose any threat to him

Liam Gallagher has said that his debut solo single is “coming” while also arguing that there’s not “much competition out there” in the current music scene, not even from Gorillaz.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album this year. Gallagher has confirmed that his album will be called ‘As You Were’, with its first single titled ‘Not For Sale’.

Asked by a fan on Twitter when the single would be released, Gallagher replied: “It’s coming me lion patience no rush it’s not like there’s much competition out there you just relax brother”.

When another fan suggested that Gorillaz were his current competition, Liam responded: “Not from anybody as far as I can tell young man it’s gonna be a walk in the park mate as you were”. Gorillaz – helmed by Liam’s former Britpop rival Damon Albarn – recently released their latest album ‘Humanz’.

See both of Liam’s tweets beneath.

Gallagher announced details of his solo album last August, later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. He had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. Liam later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Last month saw Gallagher among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. He has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel’ and is reported to have signed up Pete Doherty’s bassist and Babyshambles bandmate Drew McConnel as part of his new live band.

Also at the weekend Liam declared that brother Noel Gallagher has “seriously lost the plot” after performing on The Graham Norton Show with Gorillaz.

Noel took to the TV show earlier this weekend alongside Gorillaz and Savages singer Jehnny Beth for a live rendition of their collaborative single ‘We Got The Power’ – watch that back here.

Taking to Twitter, Liam Gallagher was less than impressed. “Just saw the GN show fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man,” he tweeted. “im worried dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG”.