Liam Gallagher denies viral diss about Noel’s new trainers

Ex-Oasis frontman did not say 'Noel's face has been on the end of my shoe a few times'

A viral quote about Noel Gallagher‘s new trainers attributed to brother Liam Gallagher has been described as “fake” by a press representative for the former Oasis frontman.

Last month saw Noel team up with Adidas for a new shoe design with his face on. The Britpop guitarist designed a version of the Garwen SPZL trainers as part of Adidas’ 2017 spring SPEZIAL range. The shoe comes in indigo leather and is said to be 70s-inspired, featuring a picture of Noel on the shoe’s tongue and his date of birth inside. Scroll below to see the shoe.

Following the news, an image went viral on Twitter quoting Liam supposedly dissing the shoes, describing them as looking “like my school shoes when I was 11”. Liam was also quoted as saying: “Noel’s face has been on the end of my shoe a few times. Now everyone can enjoy that.”

However, when approached by NME, Liam’s PR confirmed that the quote is false. The representative did not provide further comment.

See photos of Noel’s new trainers beneath:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is gearing up to release his debut solo album this year. Gallagher has confirmed that his album will be called ‘As You Were’, with its first single titled ‘Not For Sale’.

Liam announced details of his solo album last August, later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. Gallagher had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. He later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Despite his solo plans, Liam remains open to an Oasis reunion. Bookies have suspended betting on Oasis reforming in 2017, as talk of the band getting back together continues to gather momentum. Ride were reportedly booked to support the band, however they later denied this.