Liam Gallagher describes his relationship with ‘dangerous geezer’ Bonehead in 2017

'We were all fucking dangerous. I was pretty dangerous. But Bonehead’s dangerous man'

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about his relationship with former Oasis guitarist Bonehead – explaining why they aren’t working together while hailing him as a ‘dangerous geezer’.

Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs not only joined Gallagher at the ‘Supersonic’ premiere last year, but he also played with home on stage at his debut solo gig at Manchester Ritz last month – along with Gallagher’s new band of new live band of Babyshambles’ Drew McConnell on bass, Kasabian’s touring guitarist Jay Mahler, Mike Moore lead guitar, Dan McDougall on drums and Chris Madden on keys.

Asked why Arthurs isn’t in his current live touring band, Gallagher told NME: “Cos he’s not man, he’s not. Me and Bonehead are mates, I love Bonehead he’s a geezer, and there’s no reason why he’s not. He’ll come and play with us maybe at some gigs and that, but Bonehead’s got his life man, he’s settled.

“I’ve been in a band with Bonehead and it’s pretty fucking dangerous. I’m not in the danger zone just yet. I want a fucking nice life, I want a nice, easy tour. I wanna go get some fucking tunes, I wanna get rockin’.”

When quizzed on who was more ‘dangerous’ in Oasis, Gallagher replied: “Him, he was dangerous man. I mean, we were all fucking dangerous. I was pretty dangerous. But Bonehead’s dangerous man.”

Gallagher then added that after of these years, Bonehead is the ‘most dangerous’ of the pair.

“He’s cool, I love him,” Gallagher told NME. “He’s just up for the crack mate, 24/7, so respect. He’s a geezer. I done some demos of these songs at his house a couple of years ago, cos he had a studio and that down there, but it never amounted to much. Maybe ‘Bold’. Maybe something else.”

Liam Gallagher was this week added to the line-up for Glastonbury 2017, and will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.