‘I was like, ‘does he want a f**king scrap?’ – Liam Gallagher discusses burying the hatchet with Chris Martin

The pair found peace for the 'One Love Manchester' concert

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about making peace with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin – after he apologised for previously and frequently criticising the band.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star made headlines when he joined Coldplay to perform ‘Live Forever’ together at the One Love Manchester charity concert earlier this summer – despite having compared them to The Tweenies and saying they look ‘beyond shit‘ in the past.

Speaking in an interview as editor as the first ever edition of NME Gold, Liam said that he was “fucking glad he did it”, and that he and Martin were “cool” now.

“That was all right, man,” said Gallagher. “We were booked to do a gig in Germany. We were supposed to be on about seven. [Partner and manager] Debbie was going ‘you’ll never guess who keeps fucking emailing me’. I’m like, ‘who? It’s not fucking Noel is it? Tell him to fuck off’. ‘No, fucking Chris Martin’. I’m like ‘what the fuck does he want?’ ‘I dunno what he wants, he just wants to have a word with you’. I’m like ‘does he want a fucking scrap? I’m not in the fucking mood right now, man’.”

Gallagher continued: “Anyway, so then we get on Skype, and he says ‘the Manchester thing, are you up for doing it?’ I think he wanted to do like, ‘Imagine’, and I’m like ‘look, I’m not doing ‘Imagine’, it ain’t happening’. He went ‘oh go on, it’ll be great’. I was like ‘I’m sure it fucking will be great. I’m fucking great and you’re fucking great, but it ain’t happening’. So he goes, ‘oh, would you do an Oasis tune?’ and I said ‘yeah, of course, man’. So then it was ‘Live Forever’.”

Speaking of what happened after the show, Gallagher told NME: “I didn’t hang around the get my back patted, we were out of there. It was like, look, it was good to do. And Chris? I went, ‘listen, I’m sorry about all that shit, that I keep fucking slagging you off. You know I don’t fucking mean it’. He’s going ‘nah, nah, no worries, we love it mate, carry on!’

“He was cool. But I’ve not heard fucking back from him since. He’s fucked me right off now.”

NME Gold is a new series of spin-off magazines will see icons celebrate the music that made them, where the past meets the present. Gallagher is the editor of the very first edition

