Liam Gallagher discusses Noel chart battle: ‘I’m all for it’

The brothers' respective solo albums could arrive within weeks of one another.

Liam Gallagher has discussed his potential chart battle with older brother Noel.

Liam’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is due in October – the month before Noel’s new album is slated for release.

“I’m sure he definitely knows that I’m fucking gonna come again, without a doubt,” Liam said in a new interview with Q Magazine. “Course he’s fucking arsed. He plays it like he don’t give a fuck.”

Asked about the closeness of the two albums’ release dates, Liam replied: “Oh I’m all for it. Listen, I’ll go toe to toe with any cunt. If that becomes a fucking circus, then there’s nothing new there, is there? I mean, I’m sure it’ll (Noel’s album) be fuckking amazing. But it just won’t be more amazing than mine.”

During the interview, Liam also shared his mixed opinions of Damon Albarn, and called Noel “stalker boy” for collaborating with him on a recent Gorillaz track.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday evening – and branded Noel a “sad fuck” for failing to appear too.

However, Coldplay have since thanked Noel for “lending” them his songs at a the concert, and Noel has announced he is donating proceeds from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the Manchester relief fund.