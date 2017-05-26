Liam Gallagher discusses the Oasis songs he will and won’t be playing live

'Turn it up, man'

Liam Gallagher has discussed which Oasis songs he intends to play on his upcoming solo tour – and which he definitely will not be performing.

Today saw the returning Britpop icon announce his first ever UK solo shows, ahead of his debut album ‘As You Were’. Gallagher spoke to NME for a rare cover interview, in which he talked about which songs from his previous band fans should expect to hear.

“[I only sing Oasis songs] when I’m rehearsing it, or if it comes on in a pub or in the car,” said Gallagher. Turn it up, man.”

He added: “Every one I’m doing, I’m doing because I like singing it.”

Gallagher revealed that he’d definitely be performing ‘Rock ’N’ Roll Star’ and ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’. Speaking of the latter, he said he’d be playing “all seven minutes of it. I’m not doing it for the ‘Be Here Now’ anniversary. I couldn’t give a f**k.”

He also revealed that rehearsals of ‘Slide Away’ were “sounding good”, and that his new band’s rendition of ‘Be Here Now’ “sounds like the Stones”, and that he was “gonna get a load of brass on it so it sounds f**king filth. ‘Kicking up a storm from the day I was born’ – it’s perfect. It’s got me written all over it.”

Not only that, but Gallagher revealed that he would ‘nail’ ‘Rockin’ Chair’ and that ‘Morning Glory’ was “sounding spot-on.”

While he said that he ‘wasn’t sure’ if he’d sing ‘Round Are Way’ (“dome are hard to sing these days and I refuse to drop them a key ’cos they end up f**king grungy”), Gallagher also added he definitely wouldn’t be performing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Don’t Go Away’ and ‘I Hope, I Think, I Know’.

As well as performing at Reading & Leeds festival 2017 in August, Gallagher’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands