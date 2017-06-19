Liam Gallagher disses One Direction star Liam Payne’s solo career

Oasis man says singer 'flipped a coin' to decide upon being the 'rap one'

Liam Gallagher has spoken critically of the musical direction of ex-One Direction star Liam Payne‘s solo career.

Payne recently teamed up with Migos‘ Quavo for his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’, becoming the final member of the pop group to branch out into solo territory.

Having recently praised Harry Styles in interview with NME, former Oasis frontman Gallagher has now told The Sun on Sunday: “I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction.”

He then alluded to Payne by saying: “At least he’s not gone rap like the other one. How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one’.”

Liam recently said that he “wouldn’t dare” anger One Direction fans. Speaking to Pitchfork, Gallagher said: “I may look stupid but wouldn’t dare get on the wrong side of One Direction fans.”

Despite Liam’s warm words about Styles, brother Noel Gallagher has spoken less favourably of the ex-1D star, saying: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!’”

Liam is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October. Noel’s next album is coming out a month later in November.