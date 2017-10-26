Liam Gallagher admits he doesn’t know the meaning behind “half” of Oasis’ songs

"'Supersonic'? I don’t know what that means"

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he doesn’t know the true meanings behind a lot of Oasis‘ biggest hits, adding: “I like things that don’t mean anything”.

The ex-Britpop frontman has been performing songs by his former band during his recent solo shows and has promised that “every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list” for his upcoming tour.

Now, speaking to People, Liam has said that he doesn’t know the meanings of “half” of Oasis’ back-catalogue but that they way he performs them gives them meaning.

“I certainly don’t know what half of them mean,” he said. “‘Supersonic’? I don’t know what that means. ‘Champagne Supernova’? I don’t know what a lot of stuff that means. I don’t even know what [his solo track] ‘Bold’ means!”

Liam went on to add: “I can sing anything and it’ll mean something because of the way I sing it. I sing it with passion and that means something. When I look at the lyrics I don’t go, ‘What’s this about?’ I didn’t ask [songwriter and collaborator] Andrew Wyatt or those other guys, ‘What’s all this about?’. I just got on with it and sang it and it kind of means things, you know what I mean?”

“I like things that don’t mean anything,” Gallagher said. “Not everything has to have a meaning behind it. Life: what does that mean? No one knows. It’s just how we interpret it. To be honest for you, every song I’ve ever sang has some sort of meaning. It all means something to me, even if I don’t know what.”

Gallagher’s solo debut ‘As You Were’ is out now.

Liam Gallagher is the subject of the first edition of NME Gold. The series of spin-off magazines will see icons celebrate the music that made them across 100 pages, where the past meets the present.

Liam is the editor of the very first edition, having poured through the extensive archives of NME (and its sister title, Melody Maker) to painstakingly put together a 100-page selection of legendary features about his heroes, his esteemed contemporaries, and the artists who have influenced him to become the icon that he is today.