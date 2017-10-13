Liam Gallagher doesn’t like Queen

"Brian May’s guitar sound sounds like he’s got it clogged in his ass"

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he doesn’t like Queen in a new interview, conducted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Oasis and Beady Eye man gone solo released his new album ‘As You Were’ last week, which went on to outsell the rest of the Top 20 combined, after a prolonged campaign of headline-grabbing statements.

Now, in a new interview for Magnet magazine conducted by Taylor Hawkins, Liam has revealed that he doesn’t care much for iconic British rock band Queen.

Asked whether he likes the Freddie Mercury-fronted group, he replies: “Do I like Queen? Uh, not really, no. I mean, I get Freddie Mercury has a great voice and all that, and obviously they’ve got some great songs. But I do find them a bit Queen-y.”

Hawkins laughs, to which Liam responds: “Listen, they’re a top band and obviously they’ve got great songs, but I dunno, man. Brian May’s guitar sound sounds like he’s got it clogged in his ass.”

“Poor Brian,” says Hawkins, “I love Brian.”

Gallagher replies: “I respect him and all that, but I don’t know, man.”

When asked what American bands he does like, Liam cites Guns ‘n Roses and Creedence Clearwater Revival as groups that he’s a fan of, before going on to praise Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s old band Nirvana.

“I did like Nirvana, and I liked some of the tunes,” Liam says. “Who else was out at the time? I wasn’t a big fan of Pearl Jam.”

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher praised UK TV personality and singer Bradley Walsh – a statement that Bradley Walsh received gratefully, calling Liam a ‘living legend’.

When NME informed Walsh of Gallagher’s comments, the actor and presenter said that he was touched. Asked if they might be open to a collaboration, Walsh jokingly replied: “With Liam Gallagher? Oh, absolutely, of course, are you kidding? I’d collaborate with anyone, I like a bit of that. I thought Oasis were great. His vocals – he’s a great singer. I like the accent, that’s what I like.

“That’s what showbiz and rock music means – that’s it. I love it! He’s a living legend, isn’t he?”