Liam Gallagher also donating ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ royalties to Manchester benefit fund

It follows news that brother Noel was donating his royalties from the track to the good cause

Following news that Noel Gallagher has been donating his royalties from Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to help the families of those killed and affected by the Manchester terror attack, it has now been reported that brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher is also doing the same.

The Britpop hit has become something of an anthem for the resilience shown following the Manchester attack, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing the song with Ariana Grande at last weekend’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay, ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’ and his new solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’. There had been speculation over a possible Oasis reunion, with Liam later hitting out at his older brother and calling him a “sad fuck” for his apparent no-show.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Now a representative for Liam has told Pitchfork that, like Noel, the singer is also donating his ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ royalties to a Manchester fund.

Following Liam’s criticism of Noel for his absence at the Manchester tribute concert, a spokesperson for SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts has defended Noel, saying: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

After Liam Gallagher’s criticism of his brother, Chris Martin also defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”