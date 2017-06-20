Liam Gallagher: ‘Even if I was on the moon, I wouldn’t have missed One Love Manchester’

Gallagher explains the lengths he went to just to perform

Liam Gallagher has spoken of his love for his native hometown, and that ‘even if he was holidaying on the moon’, he would have made it back for the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star was speaking to Dave Fanning for RTE2FM, when he discussed the show at Old Trafford earlier this month at which he performed his own tracks and covered ‘Live Forever’ with Coldplay . The show was to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande show.

“I wouldn’t have missed that for the world,” said Liam. “Even if I was holidaying on the moon, I’d have come back. I’m from Manchester. I’ve got my family and friends there. What happened there was horrific. I got asked to do it. We were in Germany at the time, and I was like look, we brought our gig forward . We finished at 5.30pm, hopped on a plane and went straight there (Old Trafford). Did the tunes and then got on a plane to Holland.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “Manchester is a cool place and they’ve got strong characters. It was just nice to help out and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Dave Fanning – Liam Gallagher by RTÉ2fm Dave chats to Liam Gallagher about Oasis, rivalries and bringing back Rock n Roll!

– Read more: Back in business – the full Liam Gallagher NME comeback interview

Liam previously attacked his brother and former bandmate Noel for not participating in the show – slamming him for his ‘lack of empathy’ for the people of Manchester. This came after Coldplay thanked and defended Noel after the One Love Manchester show, and organisers revealed that he’d donated profits from the sale of the track ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger‘ to their the Manchester Emergency Fund.

This weekend will see Liam Gallagher perform on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 on Saturday. He is due to release his debut album ‘As You Were’ in October.