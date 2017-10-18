Liam Gallagher explains how he forgot The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ lyrics while performing with Foo Fighters

He says he thought "fuck this" before jumping into the crowd

Liam Gallagher has revealed how he managed to forget the words to The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’ while covering the song with Foo Fighters earlier this month.

The ex-Oasis frontman covered the song when he joined Dave Grohl’s band and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry onstage at the Foos’ own CalJam festival, which was held in San Bernadino, California on October 7.

The unlikely supergroup covered the track from the iconic band’s classic 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’ during the Foos’ headline set, with Gallagher appearing to read the lyrics off a sheet before jumping into the audience and crowdsurfing.

Discussing the incident with Vulture, Gallagher has now explained: “I thought we were doing [Beatles song] ‘I Am the Walrus’, but I got there and it was ‘Come Together’, so I was going, ‘Who? What? Why?’.”

“And then, yeah, I’d had a lot to drink as well,” he added. “I’m not one for getting up onstage and doing songs unless I’ve had a real rehearsal. Especially now with social media, since these things hang around for a bit.”

“So I thought, ‘You know what? Fuck this’. And I jumped in the crowd. So yeah, I forgot the words. But I can barely fucking remember my words let alone fucking ‘I Am the Walrus’ mashed with ‘Come Together’.”

#foofighters brought out original #CalJam dude #joeperry from #Aerosmith to jam on #thebeatles’ #cometogether with #liamgallagher on vocals. #caljam17 A post shared by Jason Malmberg (@decabet) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

Elsewhere in the Vulture interview, Liam blamed brother Noel for the bad reputation of Oasis’ third album ‘Be Here Now’ and explained why he finds Noel’s new single ‘Holy Mountain’ “a bit annoying”.