Liam Gallagher explains why he performed ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at Glastonbury

Ex-Oasis frontman sang the Britpop classic for the first time during his Saturday solo set

Liam Gallagher has explained why he sang ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ during his Glastonbury set.

The ex-Oasis frontman closed his solo set at Glasto on Saturday afternoon (June 24) with an emotional a cappella version of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he dedicated to the victims of both the Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“I want to dedicate this next song to all the people who were killed in the Manchester attacks and in London and in the Grenfell Fire, so if you know the words join in,” he told the crowd before his rare rendition of the song.

After performing the Oasis hit, which was sung by brother Noel Gallagher on record and at the band’s gigs, for the first time, Liam told BBC’s Jo Whiley: “I’ve never done that before. That’s kind of like [everyone’s] song for the moment because of all the shit that’s going down in the world so I thought, ‘If our kid’s [Noel] not going to do it for them then I’ll do it for them.’ And I thought I did alright actually.”

Gallagher added: “It’s nice to be back, man, playing some tunes to the beautiful people.”

Watch Liam Gallagher singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at Glastonbury below:

During his set, Gallagher performed both Oasis classics and new material from his forthcoming solo album ‘As You Were’.

Watch Liam Gallagher’s biggest fans discuss his set in the video above.