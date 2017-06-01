Liam Gallagher explains why he sent Noel a birthday tweet

"I wanted to remind everyone he's an old fart now..."

Liam Gallagher has explained why he decided to send brother Noel a ‘Happy Birthday’ tweet.

Relations between the Oasis brothers have been strained since the band’s split in 2009, but recently Liam sent Noel birthday wishes for his 50th.

Liam had previously revealed on Twitter that he hadn’t been invited to Noel’s birthday party, which was attended by the likes of Bono, Damon Albarn and Madonna.

“Well me mam did tell me to do it. Nah she didn’t. I swear to God she didn’t,” Liam joked during an interview on Radio X this morning (June 1).

He then told host Johnny Vaughan: “Nah, I just woke up, you know with all the stuff that went on in Manchester, I woke up and I just thought: ‘You know what? You know I’m going there. Happy Birthday. And plus, I wanted to remind everyone he’s an old fart now. You know, the old 1.6m followers. There were people going, like: ‘What? he’s 50?’ I was, like: ‘Indeed. Yes he is.’”

“But you know, I did mean it,” Liam added. “He’s my brother, man, and I love him. As much as we get into all the tittle and tattle and that, you know, I wish him well, man.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has addressed ongoing speculation about a possible Oasis reunion, responding to rumours that the band could reform for the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert this weekend. The band have “unfinished business,” he admitted in an interview where he was quizzed about the rumoured reunion.

Having played his debut solo gig in Manchester earlier this week, Liam has also unveiled the video for his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, which you can watch below.

Liam Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.