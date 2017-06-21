Liam Gallagher reveals why he doesn’t like taking selfies with fans

Former Oasis fan says he'd rather hug fans than take a photo with them

Liam Gallagher has shared his views on taking selfies with fans.

Liam’s brother and his former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher previously revealed that he has no qualms about turning away fans who ask for a selfie, saying: “I just tell them to go fuck themselves. I’m not beholden to anybody with a camera phone. I don’t give a fuck if they think I’m an asshole, either.”

Speaking to Irish radio station RTE 2FM, Liam has now said that he isn’t a fan of selfies either, explaining: “I prefer to sign something than to have my picture took. Having a picture took is just fucking hard work.”

“I prefer to shake someone’s hand and give them a fucking hug,” Liam added. “The photographs are a pain in the arse, but that is just the way it is.”

Liam Gallagher recently spoke in interview with Noisey, recalling an anecdote about hanging out with Steve Coogan and how Oasis fans tried to snort his psoriasis at his band’s first Glastonbury.

Earlier today, bookies announced 12/1 odds that Liam and Noel would reunite at Glastonbury 2017. Liam is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon whereas his brother is also due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Liam is set to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ this October. Watch a NME interview with the star above.