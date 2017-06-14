Watch Liam Gallagher put fans without tickets on guestlist for Dublin gig

Ex-Oasis man helps out a group of young fans

Footage has emerged of Liam Gallagher putting fans on his guestlist after they revealed that they couldn’t get tickets to his show in Dublin at the weekend.

Ex-Oasis frontman Gallagher played a sold-out gig at the Irish city’s Olympia Theatre on Saturday night (June 10).

Signing autographs for a group of young fans prior to the show, Liam was told that they couldn’t get tickets for his gig. Getting into his car, Gallagher then informed the fans that they could put their names down on his guestlist. The fans thanked the singer by shouting “As you were”, the name of his upcoming album and a common catchphrase of Liam’s on Twitter.

Watch in the clip below:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Liam Gallagher has “finished” work on his solo album ‘As You Were’ and will release it in October. It will arrive month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

Liam recently hit out at Noel for not appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, calling him a “sad fuck” for his apparent no-show. Liam made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay.

Following Liam’s criticism of Noel for his absence at the Manchester tribute concert, a spokesperson for SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts has defended Noel, saying: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

Chris Martin also defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”