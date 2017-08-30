Liam Gallagher to film new Sinead O’Connor-esque music video

'No bells and whistles'

Liam Gallagher has discussed his plans to shoot a new Sinead O’Connor-inspired music video for new single ‘For What It’s Worth’.

Speaking to Radio X, the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman revealed that the clip his latest solo single looked set to bare a resemblance to O’Connor’s iconic video for the Prince cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

“It’s gonna be me, obviously, staring at the camera, singing the song,” said Gallagher. “No bells and whistles. Letting the song do the business, do you know what I mean?”

He continued: “Maybe like ‘Nothing Compares To You’. That kind of thing. I’ve got the haircut for it.”

After paying tribute to the teen who died at Reading Festival over the weekend, Gallagher also made headlines this week after warning fans against the excesses of drink and drugs – blaming them for many of the ‘howlers’ in his personal life.

“I’ve made some howlers in my personal life, I’ve had a couple of marriages and hurt my kids and that,” said Gallagher. “So personally, my advice would be don’t take too many drugs and don’t drink too much alcohol.

“You should stop that because that gets you in situations. But overall I’m quite happy with how it’s all gone and is going.

He added: “I’m a good person and I’ve had a good life, rock‘n’roll has been very good to me.”

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.