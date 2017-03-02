Liam Gallagher announces first North American solo gig

Ahead of his upcoming solo album

Liam Gallagher has added a new date to his solo tour schedule: Osheaga Music & Arts festival in Montreal.

Ahead of his upcoming debut solo album, the former Oasis frontman will appear at Serbia’s EXIT Festival and Spain’s Benicàssim during July, before playing Lollapalooza Paris later that month.

Gallagher has now announced his first North American solo performance at Osheaga, which runs from August 4-6. The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde headline. See the full line-up below.

#OSHEAGA2017 😎 ☀️ 🎶 Les Passes Festival sont EN VENTE MAINTENANT sur www.osheaga.com // Festival Passes are ON SALE NOW via www.osheaga.com A post shared by osheaga (@osheaga) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Liam Gallagher plays the following solo shows:

EXIT Festival, Serbia (July 6)

Benicàssim, Spain (July 13-17)

Lollapalooza Paris, France (July 22-23)

Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal (August 4-6)

The ex-Beady Eye frontman has been at work on his debut solo effort since signing a record deal with Warner Bros last year.

He recently teased fans that music is coming soon, saying that “Noel’s fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide”. It follows recent attacks on his brother Noels: Liam slammed Noel for ‘brown-nosing U2’ and for being pictured with Simon Cowell.

Earlier this week, a Manchester pub responded after being criticised by Liam Gallagher on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has told NME that a collaboration with Liam Gallagher would be “fucking amazing” and “would shock the world” but that Gallagher hasn’t “got it together enough to allow himself to do that”.