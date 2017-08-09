Liam Gallagher teases new song ‘For What It’s Worth’ with a cappella version

Full song is expected to be released later this week

Liam Gallagher has shared an a cappella version of a new song called ‘For What It’s Worth’.

The former Oasis frontman releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October and had stated that there would be new music coming this week.

We’ve already heard ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Wall Of Glass’, now Gallagher has posted a snippet of an a cappella version of ‘For What It’s Worth’ to Twitter. Listen/watch below.

It includes Liam singing the lyrics: “In my defence, my intentions were good / And heaven knows a place somewhere for the misunderstood / You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough / Devil’s been on my doorstep since the day I was born / It’s hard to find a sunset in the eye of a storm / But I’m a dreamer by design and in time / We’ll put this behind.”

It’s not known whether the full version of ‘For What It’s Worth’ will arrive later this week.

Liam’s album tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Bold’

3. ‘Greedy Soul’

4. ‘Paper Crown’

5. ‘For What It’s Worth’

6. ‘When I’m In Need’

7. ‘You Better Run’

8. ‘I Get By’

9. ‘Chinatown’

10. ‘Come Back To Me’

11. ‘Universal Gleam’

12. ‘I’ve All I Need’

Gallagher also performed new song ‘Eh La’ at a recent live show in New York – however, it doesn’t feature on the aforementioned tracklist.

Liam Gallagher recently spoke to GQ for a new interview. In it, Gallagher says that he wouldn’t do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ because James Corden is a “knobhead” and mistakenly refers the A$AP Rocky as ‘WhatsApp Ricky’.

He also gives his verdict on Dave Grohl, Mick Jagger and Bono.

On Jagger, Liam says: “Fair play to ol’ dinosaur hips, but I’m not that man. I’m anti-entertainment. Poor sod, he’s got to dance until he’s 108.”