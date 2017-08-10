Stream Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘For What It’s Worth’

Ex-Oasis frontman shares latest song from solo debut 'As You Were'

Liam Gallagher has released his latest single, ‘For What It’s Worth’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The former Oasis frontman releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October. We’ve already heard ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Wall Of Glass’, now Gallagher has unveiled ‘For What It’s Worth’. Listen below via Spotify. Liam has said that a lyric video for the track is coming soon.

Speaking to Noisey recently about the song, Gallagher said: “Obviously I’ve made a lot of mistakes. That’s life. I guess [the track] is an apology to whoever. I’ve pissed a lot of people off. But I’m certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them. There’s one there. Fuckin’ deal with it and move on.”

For What It’s Worth For What It’s Worth, a song by Liam Gallagher on Spotify

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Liam’s album tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Bold’

3. ‘Greedy Soul’

4. ‘Paper Crown’

5. ‘For What It’s Worth’

6. ‘When I’m In Need’

7. ‘You Better Run’

8. ‘I Get By’

9. ‘Chinatown’

10. ‘Come Back To Me’

11. ‘Universal Gleam’

12. ‘I’ve All I Need’

Gallagher also performed new song ‘Eh La’ at a recent live show in New York – however, it doesn’t feature on the aforementioned tracklist.