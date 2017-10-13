Liam Gallagher ‘fucking hates’ Britpop: “I always found that word fucking insulting”

"We were thinking way bigger than Britpop"

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he ‘fucking hates’ the word Britpop, delcaring it “fucking insulting” and stating that Oasis “were thinking way bigger than Britpop.”

The Oasis and Beady Eye man gone solo released his new album ‘As You Were’ last week, which went on to outsell the rest of the Top 20 combined, after a prolonged campaign of headline-grabbing statements.

Now, in a new interview for Magnet magazine conducted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Liam has hit back at the term ‘Britpop’ – a blanket genre term often used to describe Oasis and the majority of their British indie peers in the nineties.

‘When Oasis came out and all these other bands came out at the same time, and the critics they love to use this kind of a word to describe one genre, but there’s nothin’ like it,” starts Taylor Hawkins, before asking, “Do you fucking hate Britpop?”

“I fucking hate that word, mate,” Liam replies. “We weren’t fucking pop. To me, I felt it was us and the Verve. We were different scenes, were like a classic rock ’n’ roll band. Britpop to me was Pulp, Menswear, Blur, all these stupid little Camden bands that were all jolly as fuck, you know what I mean? We wanted to play, man. I personally always found that word fucking insulting.”

He continues: “The Verve and Oasis—we were thinking way bigger than Britpop. We were a classic rock ’n’ roll band.”

Liam Gallagher also lays the blame for the ‘Britpop’ trend squarely at the feet of the music journalists of the time. “It’s just fucking journalists, isn’t it?” he says. “Lazy cunts. I felt like Blur and all that—they were doing like just jolly kind of weird, fucking stupid music. “Champagne Supernova” is a boss fucking tune. They were all jumping about it with their fingers in their ears.”

Elsewhere in that same interview, Liam also reveals that he doesn’t like British rock big hitters Queen.

When asked what American bands he does like, Liam cites Guns ‘n Roses and Creedence Clearwater Revival as groups that he’s a fan of, before going on to praise Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s old band Nirvana.

“I did like Nirvana, and I liked some of the tunes,” Liam says. “Who else was out at the time? I wasn’t a big fan of Pearl Jam.”