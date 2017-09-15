Ex-Oasis man also says: "Fuck reading"

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s never watched Game Of Thrones, calling the hit HBO show “nonsense”.

The former Oasis frontman was speaking in an interview with The Telegraph when he made the comments. Asked whether he’s a fan of the show, Gallagher replied succinctly: “I have not watched that nonsense”.

Questioned on whether he prefers reading, Liam responded: “Don’t read. Fuck reading”. On what he does on long plane journeys, he said: “I sit there and just stare out the window.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher went on to reveal his ‘zen’ secret to coping with long-haul flights.

“I don’t need to read a book to turn off. I’m a zen c**t, me. I don’t drink on a plane any more either, ’cause I just end up getting fucking wankered. Have a kip. Might watch the odd little film for half an hour, then I’m bored of that. So I just stare out the window, man.”

“I’m a zen motherfucker when it comes to it,” Liam added. “I can entertain myself in there. I just sit there like that and say to the missus, ‘Are we there yet?’ She’s like, ‘No. We’ve not taken off yet’.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6. He recently discussed whether he will release any more solo albums.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound, Gallagher was asked whether his upcoming LP was a one-off or the first of many solo efforts. Liam replied: “One record at a time, man. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the last 20 years — to fucking enjoy it and be in the moment. The last couple things, I got caught up in the bubble, and it just passes you by, and you go, ‘Well, what the fuck happened there?’ So, this time, one record at a time, and I guess we’ll see how it goes.”

“You gotta live in the now, man, cause it’s precious,” the singer added. “As you get older, every day is fuckin’… You gotta wear it, you know what I mean? Thinking about the future, fuck that shit. It’s like John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens when you’re busy making plans.’ So, we made this record, it’s sounding good, got a load of gigs to do, and they’re gonna be fucking great. I’m feeling good about it, so we’ll see what happens at the end of the tour.”