This is how Liam Gallagher consoled Gareth Southgate after missing his famous penalty at Euro 96

Liam Gallagher was one of the first people to console Gareth Southgate after he missed his infamous penalty in Euro ’96.

England went out of the tournament in the semi final against Germany, with now-England manager Southgate missing the deciding penalty in a shoot-out.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator and former Aston Villa player Andy Townsend recently told an anecdote on air of how he went to the players’ lounge after the game to offer his sympathy to Southgate but was prevented from doing so as Oasis frontman Gallagher “appeared from nowhere”.

According to Townsend, Liam told Southgate: “Don’t* beep* worry about it because at least you had the *beep* to take it. Them other *beep* didn’t want to know.” (The beeps are Townsend’s own).

“What he said was spot on,” Townsend added, “Good old Liam”. Listen in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed the title of his first solo single and vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better’ than brother Noel.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman had previous revealed that his debut solo album will be called ‘As You Were’.

This latest development in the roll-out of Gallagher’s solo album follows another Twitter announcement he made last month where he proclaimed that “L FUCKIN G is on the way”, before promising that Noel’s fans would have “nowhere to run or hide” once ‘As You Were’ comes out.

Gallagher will play a handful of European festival dates later this year, with UK live shows yet to be announced. See his current touring schedule below.

EXIT Festival, Serbia (July 6)

Benicàssim, Spain (July 13-17)

Lollapalooza Paris, France (July 22-23)

Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal (August 4-6)