Liam Gallagher to ‘give fans something they’re not getting from Noel’ at solo shows

Former Oasis frontman will reportedly play 'Be Here Now' tracks at upcoming gigs

Liam Gallagher is reportedly planning on playing a number of Oasis ‘Be Here Now’ songs at his upcoming solo shows, with a source claiming that the singer wants to “give fans something they’re not getting from Noel“.

The former Britpop frontman will make his live return ahead of his upcoming solo album. He has already been booked to perform at Benicassim this summer and as well as Belgrade’s EXIT Festival. Richard Ashcroft has said he’ll be playing a gig with Liam later this year too, while Gallagher has denied he’ll be playing new Scottish Festival TRNSTMT.

Ahead of his solo dates, an insider has reportedly told Radio X that he has been rehearsing tracks from ‘Be Here Now’ – which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year – including songs that he hasn’t performed live in two decades. A source said: “He wants to give fans something they’re not getting from Noel.” Liam is also said to be practicing Beady Eye tracks and rare B-sides. Gallagher is likely to play material from his forthcoming solo album, which he is understood to be “making good progress” on.

NME

Despite his solo plans, Liam remains open to an Oasis reunion. Bookies have suspended betting on Oasis reforming in 2017, as talk of the band getting back together continues to gather momentum. Ride have reportedly been booked to support the band next year, however they later denied this.

Liam Gallagher announced details of his solo album last August, later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. Gallagher had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. He later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.