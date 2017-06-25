The former Oasis man is a fan of the reality TV show

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s spent some of Glastonbury watching Love Island instead of acts at the festival.

He was speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 yesterday evening (June 24) when he admitted that he’s gone to the “dark side” by watching the reality TV show.

When asked which acts he’d seen on the Friday, Gallagher replied “I watched Dizzee Rascal’s set from my room yesterday. and then I watched Love Island” he said. “That’s where it’s at. That’s what goes on man.”

Wiley said they she couldn’t believe that he was a fan of ITV2 reality TV show then Gallagher added, “I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.”

Liam Gallagher played a set on the Other Stage on Saturday evening, where he performed a mix of Oasis classics like ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’, ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Be Here Now’ and aired songs from his upcoming debut solo album – including latest single ‘Wall of Glass’.

At the end of his set, he led the crowd in an a capella singalong of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, and dedicated it to the victims of terror attacks in Manchester and London, and to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire last week.

Meanwhile, brother Noel Gallagher also appeared on site to introduce a screening of Oasis documentary Supersonic. During the brief Q&A, Noel revealed that seeing thousands of spectators break into singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at a vigil for Manchester attack victims left him “fucking speechless”.

He also revealed who was behind the infamous ‘Sally’ line from the song, saying that he only learnt who it truly was last year.